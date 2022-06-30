Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 190 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 190 ($2.33) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.66) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180.85 ($2.22).

IAG stock traded down GBX 4.06 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 107.62 ($1.32). The company had a trading volume of 24,527,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,732,004. The firm has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 104.42 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

