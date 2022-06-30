Savix (SVX) Trading Down 0% This Week

Savix (SVX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00007851 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Savix has traded down 0% against the dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $99,691.46 and approximately $260.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Savix

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 154,644 coins and its circulating supply is 66,533 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

