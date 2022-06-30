Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,382 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.41. The stock had a trading volume of 135,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,155. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

