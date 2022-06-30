Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.90. The stock had a trading volume of 136,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,125. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.