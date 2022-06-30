Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,417 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.48. 100,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,949,477. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

