Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 75,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $76.77. 11,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

