Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.