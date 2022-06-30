Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AB stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,646. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $903.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

