Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after acquiring an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,204,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.17. 47,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,022. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

