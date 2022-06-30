Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.77. 199,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,525. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.94 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

