Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,241.5% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 104,271 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the period.

Shares of RWX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.90. 445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

