Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.15 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.15 ($0.26). Approximately 314,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,020,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 15.09 and a quick ratio of 15.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.47. The stock has a market cap of £192.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.25.

About Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP)

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

