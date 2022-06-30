Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.15 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.15 ($0.26). Approximately 314,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,020,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.27).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 15.09 and a quick ratio of 15.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 26.47. The stock has a market cap of £192.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.25.
About Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP)
Read More
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Public Private Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.