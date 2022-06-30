Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Raised by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.