SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCI Engineered Materials stock remained flat at $$2.75 on Thursday. SCI Engineered Materials has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.22.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

