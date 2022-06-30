SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.76. 48,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 88,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $153.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.19.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 523,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 59.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 7.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SEACOR Marine by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

