SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.76. 48,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 88,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $153.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.19.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter.
About SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI)
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
