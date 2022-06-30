SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.18. 1,245,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.14. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $76.57.
In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 384,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,596,000 after buying an additional 65,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
