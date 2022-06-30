SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.89.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.18. 1,245,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.14. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 384,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,596,000 after buying an additional 65,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

