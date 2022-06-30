Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Secoo stock. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,450,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. Secoo comprises about 0.6% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC owned approximately 7.71% of Secoo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

SECO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,040. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Secoo has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

