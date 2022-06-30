SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.43 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCWX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of SCWX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.97. 1,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,182. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 22,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 590,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,459.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 73,892 shares of company stock valued at $758,385 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24,748 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

