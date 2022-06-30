Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 198.2% from the May 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 48,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. Seiko Epson has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.42. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

