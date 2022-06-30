Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 151,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. MV Oil Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.31% of MV Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $11.72 on Thursday. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.