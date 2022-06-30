Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 441.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,275,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,836,000 after buying an additional 1,888,878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR stock opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 132.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

