Selective Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.