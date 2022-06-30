Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.92.

Shares of TMO opened at $535.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $540.82 and a 200 day moving average of $572.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

