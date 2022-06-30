Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $885,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,001,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $82.78 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

