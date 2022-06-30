Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $280.24 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.07 and its 200-day moving average is $339.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

