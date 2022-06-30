Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,655,000 after acquiring an additional 304,925 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 506.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

