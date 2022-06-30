Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Down 3.9%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. 13,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 56,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 19.19. The stock has a market cap of $236.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

