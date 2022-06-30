Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SAPX stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,750,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,129,067. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

