Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SAPX stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,750,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,129,067. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Seven Arts Entertainment (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seven Arts Entertainment (SAPX)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.