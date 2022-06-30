Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $519.00

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 519 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 523 ($6.42), with a volume of 211008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 538.50 ($6.61).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.87) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($8.89) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 659.17 ($8.09).

The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 577.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 593.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $4.00. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

In related news, insider Simon J. Quayle bought 76,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.72) per share, with a total value of £416,556.72 ($511,049.83).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

