Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,000 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.81) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,045 ($25.09) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,551 ($31.30) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($36.50) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($31.90) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($35.09) target price (up previously from GBX 2,570 ($31.53)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,716.55 ($33.33).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,185 ($26.81) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,259.53. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($30.17). The firm has a market cap of £162.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 962.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.55%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

