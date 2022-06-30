Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHBI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $4,612,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,983,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,593,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 73,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 54,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after buying an additional 43,868 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

