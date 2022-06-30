Short Interest in Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Drops By 75.0%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AOZOY opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Aozora Bank has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

