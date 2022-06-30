Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Declines By 64.2%

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the May 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ARBKF opened at GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03). The firm has a market cap of £2.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

