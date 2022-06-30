Short Interest in Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Drops By 79.4%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

ARSSF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Assura to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Assura alerts:

ARSSF traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. Assura has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.