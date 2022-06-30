Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Increases By 115.4%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 115.4% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Awakn Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AWKNF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.35. 33,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,903. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

