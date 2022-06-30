Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Decreases By 87.4%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the May 31st total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 171,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0448 dividend. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

