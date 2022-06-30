Short Interest in DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Declines By 86.2%

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DriveItAway stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,942. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. DriveItAway has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

