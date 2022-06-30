Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Rises By 119.1%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock remained flat at $$8.62 on Thursday. 11,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,408. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $9.66.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.