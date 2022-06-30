Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Rises By 214.3%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLUC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 35,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,864. Glucose Health has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

