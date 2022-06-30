Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Rises By 214.3%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GLUC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 35,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,864. Glucose Health has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.
About Glucose Health (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glucose Health (GLUC)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.