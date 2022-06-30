Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Rises By 115.2%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,821,900 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the May 31st total of 1,311,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,038,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,495. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53.

