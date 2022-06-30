Short Interest in Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Decreases By 96.1%

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the May 31st total of 494,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDLNF stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 137,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,806. Greenland Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

