Short Interest in Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Decreases By 96.1%

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the May 31st total of 494,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GDLNF stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. 137,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,806. Greenland Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
