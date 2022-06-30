Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Drops By 64.0%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the May 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.75 ($13.56) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $41.37. 89,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. Iberdrola has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 4.81%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

