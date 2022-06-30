Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Decreases By 92.7%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the May 31st total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,519. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $22.67.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
