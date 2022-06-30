Short Interest in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Drops By 53.7%

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCICW remained flat at $$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,360. Jack Creek Investment has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

