Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Drops By 75.0%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JTTRY remained flat at $$19.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885. Japan Airport Terminal has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.
