Short Interest in Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Drops By 75.0%

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JTTRY remained flat at $$19.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885. Japan Airport Terminal has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

