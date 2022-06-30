Short Interest in JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Decreases By 99.6%

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
JNS stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. JNS has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
JNS Company Profile (Get Rating)
