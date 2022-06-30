Short Interest in JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Decreases By 99.6%

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JNS stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. JNS has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

JNS Company Profile (Get Rating)

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

