Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Decreases By 68.5%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kernel Group by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 446,469 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Kernel Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 937,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,400 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Kernel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kernel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kernel Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 167,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KRNL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,504. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Kernel Group has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.