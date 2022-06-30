Short Interest in Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rises By 256.0%

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 256.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($218.09) to €180.00 ($191.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($201.06) to €188.00 ($200.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($176.60) to €155.00 ($164.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($202.13) to €185.00 ($196.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of RDSMY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. 46,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44. Koninklijke DSM has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

About Koninklijke DSM (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.