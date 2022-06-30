Short Interest in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Decreases By 94.9%

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
OPA stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,972. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.
Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Magnum Opus Acquisition (Get Rating)
Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
