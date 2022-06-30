Short Interest in Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) Decreases By 94.9%

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OPA stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,972. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Get Magnum Opus Acquisition alerts:

Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition (Get Rating)

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Opus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.