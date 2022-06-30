Short Interest in Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Drops By 56.1%

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MEDGF remained flat at $$124.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Medacta Group has a 52-week low of $124.00 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Medacta Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medacta Group from CHF 152 to CHF 124 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medacta Group from CHF 132 to CHF 125 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

